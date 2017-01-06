Two Texas men arrested for drug possession following traffic stop

Louisiana State Police Troop D arrested two men for drug possession on Monday evening after o stopping a vehicle on I-10 between Vinton and Sulphur for improper lane usage, authorities said.

After officers searched the suspects' vehicle, they found 50 bottles of the drug promethazine with an estimated street value of $5,000, said Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kolby Lena, 18, from Pasadena, Texas. He was charged with improper lane usage and drug possession with intent to distribute. Lena's bond was set at $51,500, said Anderson.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Tremon Washington, 19, from Houston, Texas. He was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute. Washington's bond was set at $50.000, said Anderson.

Both suspects were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

