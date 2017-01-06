Police: Female joggers, be on the lookout for suspected flasher

The Lake Charles Police Department is asking runners - especially females - to be on the lookout for a suspected flasher.

The warning comes after a report of a male individual following a female runner downtown - behaving in a lewd manner.

Cpl. Larry Moss with Lake Charles police said one report was filed and they're currently investigating.

"A jogger was approached by an unknown male who committed a sex act in front of her," said Cpl. Larry Moss, police spokesman. "The jogger continued to run and the subject followed her, committing the act several more times in front of her."

What's more, it took place in broad daylight.

"For this guy to be bold enough to do it during the day, it concerns me," said Tonya McKnight, a frequent runner in the downtown area.

"It's definitely a scary thing to have happening, I mean, we organize a lot of group runs down here and we encourage people to run downtown because it's safe," said John O'Donnell, Lake Area Runners Forum creator.

It's why O'Donnell encourages runners to take part in their group runs.

"We do a group run every Wednesday from Botsky's. It's 6 o'clock in the evening. And we're gonna encourage runners to come out there, and if you wanna get in a workout then come run then, it's a large group we've usually got at least 20 people out there," said O'Donnell.

Safety in numbers is something police say is always a good idea.

"Try not to make yourself a victim; do your best to make yourself unapproachable," said Moss.

It's advice female runners like Amy Talbot plan to heed.

"Maybe I'll buy some Mace or something," she said.

"Be aware and protect myself," added McKnight.

While it's lewd behavior - for now - police said incidents need to be reported.

"We don't want that to escalate to anything else. So, the sooner we're able to get this individual into custody the better," said Moss.

Police detectives are attempting to identify the suspect's vehicle, but the description of the vehicle and of the male suspect are not being released at this time because of the ongoing investigation, Moss said.

Lake Charles police have received one report so far but others are sharing similar stories on the public Facebook group Lake Area Runners Forum.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident or anyone else who may have been a victim of this type of incident to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1311 and ask for Lt. Kevin Kirkum or Det. Jeffery Atkinson.

You can hear additional safety tips for runners by clicking on our 'Web Extra'.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.