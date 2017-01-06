Sheriff's office asking for help identifying 'persons of interest' in convenience store robbery

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two "persons of interest" in a convenience store robbery in Lake Charles on Wednesday.

Around 2 a.m., the two men went into a convenience store on La. 397 in Lake Charles, said Kim Myers, sheriff's office spokeswoman.

If anyone has any information on the robbery or can identify the people seen in the photographs, call lead detective Lt. Les Blanchard at 491-3755 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

