Iowa man accused of sexual misconduct with 5-year-old - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iowa man accused of sexual misconduct with 5-year-old

James Grigar (Sourse: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's office) James Grigar (Sourse: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's office)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

An Iowa man is accused of inappropriate contact with a 5-year-old girl, authorities said.

James Grigar, 63, of Iowa,  was arrested on a charge of first-degree rape, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Officers responded to a call in December about a 5-year-old girl being touched inappropriately by a family member, he said.

While detectives investigated, the child told the officers what happened and described the items that were found at the suspect's residence that corroborated with the victim's statement.

The suspect was arrested Thursday after he voluntarily turned himself in.

Grigar was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office jail on a $400,000 bond.

