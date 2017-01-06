17-year-old Iowa teen accused of raping 12-year-old

we're seeing more and more traffic circles known as roundabouts in the lake area. yet some drivers still don't get the hang of it. one has been hit from every direction: the roundabout at McNeese street and corbina road is at the center of the morganfield traditional neighborhood community. president chad thielen says roundabouts are good for traffic flow and safety. "Intersections are much more dangerous. You have side impact collisions, so roundabouts, ...More >>
we're seeing more and more traffic circles known as roundabouts in the lake area. yet some drivers still don't get the hang of it. one has been hit from every direction: the roundabout at McNeese street and corbina road is at the center of the morganfield traditional neighborhood community. president chad thielen says roundabouts are good for traffic flow and safety. "Intersections are much more dangerous. You have side impact collisions, so roundabouts, ...More >>
It's exactly one year on Monday since the deaths of two Southern University students were killed in the crossfire of two shooters in Baton Rouge.More >>
It's exactly one year on Monday since the deaths of two Southern University students were killed in the crossfire of two shooters in Baton Rouge.More >>
The search for the next McNeese State University president is coming down to the wire.More >>
The search for the next McNeese State University president is coming down to the wire.More >>
With the opening of the Cove Lane Interchange in Lake Charles on Wednesday, more people than ever will be using traffic circles.Traffic circles, or roundabouts, can be confusing to some drivers, especially those who have never used it before.The Alberta Motor Association published an information video on roundabouts in April.More >>
With the opening of the Cove Lane Interchange in Lake Charles on Wednesday, more people than ever will be using traffic circles.Traffic circles, or roundabouts, can be confusing to some drivers, especially those who have never used it before.The Alberta Motor Association published an information video on roundabouts in April.More >>
Over the weekend, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness decided to close the Calcasieu River north of the Saltwater Barrier to all recreational use due to flooding.More >>
Over the weekend, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness decided to close the Calcasieu River North of the Salt Water Barrier to all recreational use due to flooding; and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Kevin Guidry signed an emergency declaration imposing a State of Emergency. "It's the safest thing to do at the time so it's closed right now and will be closed until the water starts receding...More >>