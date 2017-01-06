17-year-old Iowa teen accused of raping 12-year-old - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

17-year-old Iowa teen accused of raping 12-year-old

Donivyn Cormier (Sourse: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's office) Donivyn Cormier (Sourse: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's office)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A 17-year-old Iowa teen is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, authorities said

The Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office received a report in December from a medical facility that a 12-year-old girl was being sexually abused, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. 

The girl reported that she was sexually assaulted for an extended period of time, Ivey said. She said a knife was held to her throat while she was threatened.

A warrant was issued for Donivyn S. Cormier, 17, who was arrested Thursday in a stalled vehicle on I-10, near the Kinder exit.

Cormier is charged with first-degree rape. He is being held on $400,000 bond.

