17-year-old Iowa teen accused of raping 12-year-old

A 17-year-old Iowa teen is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, authorities said

The Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office received a report in December from a medical facility that a 12-year-old girl was being sexually abused, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

The girl reported that she was sexually assaulted for an extended period of time, Ivey said. She said a knife was held to her throat while she was threatened.

A warrant was issued for Donivyn S. Cormier, 17, who was arrested Thursday in a stalled vehicle on I-10, near the Kinder exit.

Cormier is charged with first-degree rape. He is being held on $400,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.