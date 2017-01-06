An even harder freeze ahead tonight; remember the 4 P’s

With a hard freeze on the way again tonight, temperatures will begin to fall to below freezing after sunset and remain below freezing for 14 to 16 hours.

The length of sub-freezing temperatures combined with lows in the upper teen to lower 20s will make for a need to not only protect people, pets and plants but also pipes.

Make sure to check on your neighbors, especially those who are elderly and/or handicapped to insure they have a warm place to stay.



Bring pets indoors throughout the weekend, because not only will temperatures drop into the teens and 20s but wind chill values will be in the lower 10s overnight, making for extremely dangerous conditions if left outdoors without a warm place to stay.

Plants, especially citrus, should be protected from the cold as well.

If plants cannot be brought indoors, try covering them to block the wind by using plastic tarps or blankets.

Exposed water pipes on the exterior of your home could also freeze if left uninsulated.

Wrap exterior spigots and make sure to leave faucets trickling to prevent them from freezing and potentially bursting.

