Sex offender accused of stalking women in Moss Bluff store

A convicted sex offender is accused of stalking two women in a store in Moss Bluff, authorities said.

David T. Uribe, 50, had his hand in his pants and his shirt pulled up as he stared at one of the women in line and told her "you are pretty," said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The two incidents happened in September. A $30,000 warrant for Uribe's arrest was issued on Oct. 27, but Uribe was unable to be located. He was arrested on Jan. 3 in Beauregard Parish. Uribe is charged with obscenity and two counts of stalking. Uribe is being held with no bond on an active warrant for obscenity in New Hampshire.

Uribe was previously convicted of indecency with a child in 1990 in Texas; and indecent exposure and 2 counts of indecency with a child in 1998 in the same state.

When the woman noticed the man standing behind her staring at her, she walked away, but she then saw him with his hands in his pants staring at him while she was in the checkout line, Myers said. The second woman said Uribe followed her around the store and told her "you are pretty" while she stood in the checkout line.

Authorities contacted Uribe and asked to provide a statement, and he refused.

