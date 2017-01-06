Mardi Gras season kicks off tonight

It's time to let the good times roll!

The Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza is the party that kicks off all parties and tonight attendees will get a chance to dance and say hello to kings and queens of more than 60 krewes.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum.

There will be door prizes, music, dancing and King cake.

Admission is $6 in advance and $7 at the door but children under the age of five get in for free.

Twelfth Night is sponsored by Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana, Inc., a non-profit organization that promotes more than 20 family-friendly events.

