Mardi Gras season kicks off tonight - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Mardi Gras season kicks off tonight

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

It's time to let the good times roll! 

The Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza is the party that kicks off all parties and tonight attendees will get a chance to dance and say hello to kings and queens of more than 60 krewes.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum.

There will be door prizes, music, dancing and King cake.

Admission is $6 in advance and $7 at the door but children under the age of five get in for free.

Twelfth Night is sponsored by Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana, Inc., a non-profit organization that promotes more than 20 family-friendly events.

For more information click HERE

And for a list of other Mardi Gras events around Southwest Louisiana, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Closure of flooded Calcasieu River, from Saltwater Barrier to Parish line

    UPDATE: Closure of flooded Calcasieu River, from Saltwater Barrier to Parish line

    Sunday, April 9 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-04-09 17:59:11 GMT
    (Source: Erica Bivens/ KPLC)(Source: Erica Bivens/ KPLC)

    Starting Saturday evening, the Calcasieu River will be closed to boat traffic north of the Saltwater Barrier, up to the Parish line, said Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish.  The Calcasieu Police Jury is closing the river - flooded after recent storms in Southwest Louisiana -  after receiving numerous complaints from property owners worried that passing boats could 

    More >>

    Starting Saturday evening, the Calcasieu River will be closed to boat traffic north of the Saltwater Barrier, up to the Parish line, said Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish.  The Calcasieu Police Jury is closing the river - flooded after recent storms in Southwest Louisiana -  after receiving numerous complaints from property owners worried that passing boats could 

    More >>

  • Racers head out to 6th annual Realliety Challenge

    Racers head out to 6th annual Realliety Challenge

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:17:41 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Many call it the dirtiest party in town and for a good reason.  Hundreds of competitors gathered at the Chennault International Airport Saturday for the 6th annual Realliety Challenge, an obstacle course meant for the brave at heart.  Participants conquered a three and a half mile long course filled with scaling tall walls to climbing through mud pits.  Those that participated in the challenge all agreed it was a lot of fun and encouraged others who have never tried ...More >>
    Many call it the dirtiest party in town and for a good reason.  Hundreds of competitors gathered at the Chennault International Airport Saturday for the 6th annual Realliety Challenge, an obstacle course meant for the brave at heart.  Participants conquered a three and a half mile long course filled with scaling tall walls to climbing through mud pits.  Those that participated in the challenge all agreed it was a lot of fun and encouraged others who have never tried ...More >>

  • SOWELA hosts 2nd annual flying tigers car show

    SOWELA hosts 2nd annual flying tigers car show

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:06:58 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Car show enthusiasts flocked to SOWELA Technical Community College Saturday for their 2nd annual Flying Tigers Car Show. Around 150 cars lined the parking lot with everything from antique classics to modern detailed cars made an appearance.  The event was created to raise scholarship money for students. "The community support is here because they realize this money is going back to the students so they can further there education and get those good jobs," said C...More >>
    Car show enthusiasts flocked to SOWELA Technical Community College Saturday for their 2nd annual Flying Tigers Car Show. Around 150 cars lined the parking lot with everything from antique classics to modern detailed cars made an appearance.  The event was created to raise scholarship money for students. "The community support is here because they realize this money is going back to the students so they can further there education and get those good jobs," said C...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly