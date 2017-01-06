WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Twelfth Night - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Twelfth Night

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

With many facing increased health insurance rates, Congress and the new President are dead set on repealing Obamacare. That includes the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana, affecting close to 400,000 people.  We’ll hear the state’s response to the proposed changes.

Students at M.J. Kaufman Elementary will be safer now, thanks to action by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Jurors have approved a $265,000 sidewalk project on Leger Road.

From early Native Americans to present-day fishermen and recreational boaters, Lake Pontchartrain has a long maritime history. Dave McNamara explores a Madisonville museum that has the history on display in this week's Heart of Louisiana.

Plus, it's been the buzz for weeks. The one thing folks in South Lake Charles want to know is "what's the progress on the new Kroger?"

And it's the party that kicks off the Mardi Gras season! The Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center and KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will have a live look ahead of the tonight's event. For a list of Mardi Gras events around Southwest Louisiana, click HERE.   

In weather, it will be cold Friday with actual air temperatures in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Closure of flooded Calcasieu River, from Saltwater Barrier to Parish line

    UPDATE: Closure of flooded Calcasieu River, from Saltwater Barrier to Parish line

    Sunday, April 9 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-04-09 17:59:11 GMT
    (Source: Erica Bivens/ KPLC)(Source: Erica Bivens/ KPLC)

    Starting Saturday evening, the Calcasieu River will be closed to boat traffic north of the Saltwater Barrier, up to the Parish line, said Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish.  The Calcasieu Police Jury is closing the river - flooded after recent storms in Southwest Louisiana -  after receiving numerous complaints from property owners worried that passing boats could 

    More >>

    Starting Saturday evening, the Calcasieu River will be closed to boat traffic north of the Saltwater Barrier, up to the Parish line, said Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish.  The Calcasieu Police Jury is closing the river - flooded after recent storms in Southwest Louisiana -  after receiving numerous complaints from property owners worried that passing boats could 

    More >>

  • Racers head out to 6th annual Realliety Challenge

    Racers head out to 6th annual Realliety Challenge

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:17:41 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Many call it the dirtiest party in town and for a good reason.  Hundreds of competitors gathered at the Chennault International Airport Saturday for the 6th annual Realliety Challenge, an obstacle course meant for the brave at heart.  Participants conquered a three and a half mile long course filled with scaling tall walls to climbing through mud pits.  Those that participated in the challenge all agreed it was a lot of fun and encouraged others who have never tried ...More >>
    Many call it the dirtiest party in town and for a good reason.  Hundreds of competitors gathered at the Chennault International Airport Saturday for the 6th annual Realliety Challenge, an obstacle course meant for the brave at heart.  Participants conquered a three and a half mile long course filled with scaling tall walls to climbing through mud pits.  Those that participated in the challenge all agreed it was a lot of fun and encouraged others who have never tried ...More >>

  • SOWELA hosts 2nd annual flying tigers car show

    SOWELA hosts 2nd annual flying tigers car show

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:06:58 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Car show enthusiasts flocked to SOWELA Technical Community College Saturday for their 2nd annual Flying Tigers Car Show. Around 150 cars lined the parking lot with everything from antique classics to modern detailed cars made an appearance.  The event was created to raise scholarship money for students. "The community support is here because they realize this money is going back to the students so they can further there education and get those good jobs," said C...More >>
    Car show enthusiasts flocked to SOWELA Technical Community College Saturday for their 2nd annual Flying Tigers Car Show. Around 150 cars lined the parking lot with everything from antique classics to modern detailed cars made an appearance.  The event was created to raise scholarship money for students. "The community support is here because they realize this money is going back to the students so they can further there education and get those good jobs," said C...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly