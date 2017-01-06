WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Twelfth Night

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

With many facing increased health insurance rates, Congress and the new President are dead set on repealing Obamacare. That includes the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana, affecting close to 400,000 people. We’ll hear the state’s response to the proposed changes.

Students at M.J. Kaufman Elementary will be safer now, thanks to action by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Jurors have approved a $265,000 sidewalk project on Leger Road.

From early Native Americans to present-day fishermen and recreational boaters, Lake Pontchartrain has a long maritime history. Dave McNamara explores a Madisonville museum that has the history on display in this week's Heart of Louisiana.

Plus, it's been the buzz for weeks. The one thing folks in South Lake Charles want to know is "what's the progress on the new Kroger?"

And it's the party that kicks off the Mardi Gras season! The Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center and KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will have a live look ahead of the tonight's event. For a list of Mardi Gras events around Southwest Louisiana, click HERE.

In weather, it will be cold Friday with actual air temperatures in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.