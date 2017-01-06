Over 3,000 people helped by KPLC viewers during holidays - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Over 3,000 people helped by KPLC viewers during holidays

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -


Thanks to donations to The KPLC Community Christmas and Salvation Army Angel Tree programs, more families and children were helped than ever before.

"All told, when you look at kids and food, families and seniors, we helped about 3,000 people this year," said Lt. Donna Watts, who along with her husband, Lt. Richard Watts, runs the Lake Charles Salvation Army. "Just over 3,000 people actually. Of those, almost a thousand were children that received Christmas presents. And we're not talking one or two, they usually got some pretty good bags. Some received bicycles. It really was determined by what was given by the community."

Because of privacy, our cameras couldn't show the deliveries, but Lt. Donna Watts says those who received help were grateful.

"It's amazing to see the reactions. There are somewhere you can tell where this is it. This was the last stop they were going to have. One of our latecomers was a father really struggling to find anything to give to his three children. He called us up. There had been some life events." 

Lt. Watts says the Salvation Army's programs run year round.

"We feed 1,600 to 1,700 a month. So we're looking at almost 20,000 meals that are provided in the community every year. That's also part of our men's shelter. We have a 36-bed shelter."

Because of your generosity, thousands were helped by KPLC's Community Christmas and Salvation Army Angel Tree, make you all Hometown Heroes. 

Plans are already underway for the Salvation Army's Empty Bowl fundraiser coming up March 7th at L'Auberge. For tickets, call 337-721-8068.

