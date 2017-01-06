Sports Person of the Week - Stephen Ugochukwu

For the first time all season McNeese has sprung together a win streak following a 69-54 victory over four-time defending Southland Conference champion, Stephen. F. Austin.

"We beat a good team," said McNeese head coach Dave Simmons. "Now you have a big target on your back because you're the first one to beat the defending champs."

The Cowboys handed SFA its second loss in its past 62 games in conference regular season and tournament play.

"It shows us how good we can be," said forward Stephen Ugochukwu. "I feel like we can be even better but it just shows us the potential we have moving forward."

Since last season, when junior forward Stephen Ugochukwu has played at least 26 minutes, McNeese is 5-4. That includes a 3-1 record vs conference opponents.

McNeese is already off to their first 2-0 start in conference play since 2010-11 and in those games, Ugochukwu is averaging 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds.

"He's the type of kid that we obviously need to produce for us on the offensive glass and score points for us," Simmons said. "He's a hard matchup and I noticed that the first two games he's been a hard matchup for most people."

"My teammates did a really great job of giving me the ball at the right time and right spots," said Ugochukwu. "I try to stay patient and not to force things and go with the flow."

While conference championship expectations are still premature for this group of Cowboys, head coach Dave Simmons understands the importance of his 6'7 forward. Ugochukwu must continue to play at a high level if McNeese has any hopes of snapping its 15-year absence from the big dance.

"I keep telling him, Desharick Guidry had 20 double-doubles in one year. I said you can do it. He should be able to and I challenge him every day," said Simmons. "There's no reason he shouldn't be threatening with a double-double every day in this league."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.