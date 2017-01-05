Kaufman Elementary sidewalk project to begin this spring

Good news for M.J. Kaufman Elementary students - the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved a contract with Progressive Construction Company, LLC out of Alexandria to improve student safety.

For those who walk to school on Leger Road, you'll no longer have to walk through residents' yards or worry about cars swerving around you - thanks to this project, made possible through federal funding.

"What year did we start this in?" questioned police juror Chris Landry.

"About 7 years ago," answered Tim Conner, parish engineer.

It's been a long journey but the Leger Road Sidewalk Safe Routes to School Project will finally begin this year.

The $265,881 in funding will help improve safety for students who walk to the school on Leger Road - which doesn't have any sidewalks.

"How much longer do you think until they're going to start?" asked Landry.

"We will be having a pre-construction meeting. Once we coordinate that with DOTD, so I expect that it's going to start this year," said Conner.

Conner estimated construction will begin this spring and last about three months - ending hopefully in time for the next school year.

Federal funding, rights-of-way and other issues prolonged the process but jurors said they're just happy the hard work's paid off.

"I did want to thank Mr. Landry because he's the one that really pushed for this a long time ago. I even think I got some gray hairs now - don't think I had those there - but I just want to thank Mr. Landry for that project and I'm glad to see it happen," said police juror Dennis Scott.

Nearby residents who traverse Leger Road will also benefit from the safety improvements.

