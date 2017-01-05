Kaufman Elementary sidewalk project to begin this spring - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kaufman Elementary sidewalk project to begin this spring

By Laura Heller, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Good news for M.J. Kaufman Elementary students - the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved a contract with Progressive Construction Company, LLC out of Alexandria to improve student safety.

For those who walk to school on Leger Road, you'll no longer have to walk through residents' yards or worry about cars swerving around you - thanks to this project, made possible through federal funding.

"What year did we start this in?" questioned police juror Chris Landry.

"About 7 years ago," answered Tim Conner, parish engineer.

It's been a long journey but the Leger Road Sidewalk Safe Routes to School Project will finally begin this year.

The  $265,881 in funding will help improve safety for students who walk to the school on Leger Road - which doesn't have any sidewalks.

"How much longer do you think until they're going to start?" asked Landry.

"We will be having a pre-construction meeting. Once we coordinate that with DOTD, so I expect that it's going to start this year," said Conner.

Conner estimated construction will begin this spring and last about three months - ending hopefully in time for the next school year.

Federal funding, rights-of-way and other issues prolonged the process but jurors said they're just happy the hard work's paid off.

"I did want to thank Mr. Landry because he's the one that really pushed for this a long time ago. I even think I got some gray hairs now - don't think I had those there - but I just want to thank Mr. Landry for that project and I'm glad to see it happen," said police juror Dennis Scott.

Nearby residents who traverse Leger Road will also benefit from the safety improvements.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Closure of flooded Calcasieu River, from Saltwater Barrier to Parish line

    UPDATE: Closure of flooded Calcasieu River, from Saltwater Barrier to Parish line

    Sunday, April 9 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-04-09 17:59:11 GMT
    (Source: Erica Bivens/ KPLC)(Source: Erica Bivens/ KPLC)

    Starting Saturday evening, the Calcasieu River will be closed to boat traffic north of the Saltwater Barrier, up to the Parish line, said Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish.  The Calcasieu Police Jury is closing the river - flooded after recent storms in Southwest Louisiana -  after receiving numerous complaints from property owners worried that passing boats could 

    More >>

    Starting Saturday evening, the Calcasieu River will be closed to boat traffic north of the Saltwater Barrier, up to the Parish line, said Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish.  The Calcasieu Police Jury is closing the river - flooded after recent storms in Southwest Louisiana -  after receiving numerous complaints from property owners worried that passing boats could 

    More >>

  • Racers head out to 6th annual Realliety Challenge

    Racers head out to 6th annual Realliety Challenge

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:17:41 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Many call it the dirtiest party in town and for a good reason.  Hundreds of competitors gathered at the Chennault International Airport Saturday for the 6th annual Realliety Challenge, an obstacle course meant for the brave at heart.  Participants conquered a three and a half mile long course filled with scaling tall walls to climbing through mud pits.  Those that participated in the challenge all agreed it was a lot of fun and encouraged others who have never tried ...More >>
    Many call it the dirtiest party in town and for a good reason.  Hundreds of competitors gathered at the Chennault International Airport Saturday for the 6th annual Realliety Challenge, an obstacle course meant for the brave at heart.  Participants conquered a three and a half mile long course filled with scaling tall walls to climbing through mud pits.  Those that participated in the challenge all agreed it was a lot of fun and encouraged others who have never tried ...More >>

  • SOWELA hosts 2nd annual flying tigers car show

    SOWELA hosts 2nd annual flying tigers car show

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:06:58 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Car show enthusiasts flocked to SOWELA Technical Community College Saturday for their 2nd annual Flying Tigers Car Show. Around 150 cars lined the parking lot with everything from antique classics to modern detailed cars made an appearance.  The event was created to raise scholarship money for students. "The community support is here because they realize this money is going back to the students so they can further there education and get those good jobs," said C...More >>
    Car show enthusiasts flocked to SOWELA Technical Community College Saturday for their 2nd annual Flying Tigers Car Show. Around 150 cars lined the parking lot with everything from antique classics to modern detailed cars made an appearance.  The event was created to raise scholarship money for students. "The community support is here because they realize this money is going back to the students so they can further there education and get those good jobs," said C...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly