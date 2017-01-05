Group has plan to 'fix' saltwater barrier, save wetlands, restor - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Group has plan to 'fix' saltwater barrier, save wetlands, restore coast

Coastal Restoration (Source: KPLC) Coastal Restoration (Source: KPLC)
Source: Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Source: Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Every five years, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority releases its master plan to help restore Louisiana's disappearing coast. 

On Tuesday, the organization released its 2017 master plan. 

"It really entails looking across the coast at how do we select the best projects that build and sustain the most land and reduce risk to our coastal communities," said Natalie Peyronnin , director of science policy for the environmental defense fund.

Out of 120 projects, 43 are here in Southwest Louisiana - from the Atchafalaya Basin to the Sabine River. One project in the area hits at an issue close to home. 

"The Calcasieu Ship Channel has allowed saltwater to come into the marshes and the wetland areas, and it has killed large vast areas of wetlands," said Peyronnin. 

Back in August, the Department of Treasury granted $16 million towards this project and set a construction ready date of 2020. 

Kimberly Reyher, the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana's executive director, said this project will help protect the marshes. 

"By changing the hydrology to keep the saltwater where it should be and the fresh water where it should be, we can help the marshes thrive," said Reyher. 

Dennis Scott, Calcasieu Police Jury member, has seen the plans and believes it will help with the master plan Calcasieu Parish is currently working on. 

"With that being brought to the table within the next five years, we'll begin to implement our own projects into that plan." said Scott. 

The biggest thing holding back a lot of these projects, though, is money. 

"We know how to do these things," said Reyher. "A lot has been learned in Louisiana and elsewhere, but a lot of this is about money." 

But with the help of these projects, Louisiana is expected to look very different in the next 50 years. 

"I think we will be able to sustain our kind of way of life, our culture, our wetlands, and our ties to those wetlands as well as the economics that they bring," said Peyronnin. 

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority will be visiting Lake Charles on Jan. 17 to go over its master plan with the public and get feedback.

For more information or to read the plan click HERE.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana will also be headed to Cameron Parish for its Coastal Restoration Road Show on March 2.

For more information on that show click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Closure of flooded Calcasieu River, from Saltwater Barrier to Parish line

    UPDATE: Closure of flooded Calcasieu River, from Saltwater Barrier to Parish line

    Sunday, April 9 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-04-09 17:59:11 GMT
    (Source: Erica Bivens/ KPLC)(Source: Erica Bivens/ KPLC)

    Starting Saturday evening, the Calcasieu River will be closed to boat traffic north of the Saltwater Barrier, up to the Parish line, said Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish.  The Calcasieu Police Jury is closing the river - flooded after recent storms in Southwest Louisiana -  after receiving numerous complaints from property owners worried that passing boats could 

    More >>

    Starting Saturday evening, the Calcasieu River will be closed to boat traffic north of the Saltwater Barrier, up to the Parish line, said Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish.  The Calcasieu Police Jury is closing the river - flooded after recent storms in Southwest Louisiana -  after receiving numerous complaints from property owners worried that passing boats could 

    More >>

  • Racers head out to 6th annual Realliety Challenge

    Racers head out to 6th annual Realliety Challenge

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:17:41 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Many call it the dirtiest party in town and for a good reason.  Hundreds of competitors gathered at the Chennault International Airport Saturday for the 6th annual Realliety Challenge, an obstacle course meant for the brave at heart.  Participants conquered a three and a half mile long course filled with scaling tall walls to climbing through mud pits.  Those that participated in the challenge all agreed it was a lot of fun and encouraged others who have never tried ...More >>
    Many call it the dirtiest party in town and for a good reason.  Hundreds of competitors gathered at the Chennault International Airport Saturday for the 6th annual Realliety Challenge, an obstacle course meant for the brave at heart.  Participants conquered a three and a half mile long course filled with scaling tall walls to climbing through mud pits.  Those that participated in the challenge all agreed it was a lot of fun and encouraged others who have never tried ...More >>

  • SOWELA hosts 2nd annual flying tigers car show

    SOWELA hosts 2nd annual flying tigers car show

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:06:58 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Car show enthusiasts flocked to SOWELA Technical Community College Saturday for their 2nd annual Flying Tigers Car Show. Around 150 cars lined the parking lot with everything from antique classics to modern detailed cars made an appearance.  The event was created to raise scholarship money for students. "The community support is here because they realize this money is going back to the students so they can further there education and get those good jobs," said C...More >>
    Car show enthusiasts flocked to SOWELA Technical Community College Saturday for their 2nd annual Flying Tigers Car Show. Around 150 cars lined the parking lot with everything from antique classics to modern detailed cars made an appearance.  The event was created to raise scholarship money for students. "The community support is here because they realize this money is going back to the students so they can further there education and get those good jobs," said C...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly