Sheppard's career night sends Cowgirls past Sam Houston State, 79-56

McNeese Sophomore Dede Sheppard took advantage of her first start of the season and the Cowgirls’ offense returned to form in a 79-56 Southland Conference win over Sam Houston State here Thursday night.



Sheppard, who ended the game with 23 points reached her career high of 18 points with 4:12 left in the second quarter to give McNeese a 38-25 lead.



Sheppard was 9 of 12 from the field and one three-pointers. She was joined in double figures by Amber Donnes who ended the game with 16 points and 10 coming from Victoria Rachal.



After not being on track on offense in the last few games, McNeese ended the game shooting 47.5 percent from the field on 29 of 61. The Cowgirls scored 38 of their points in the paint and 28 off turnovers and 17 second chance points.



McNeese opened the game by scoring the first nine points to take an early 9-0 lead behind three-pointers from Caitlin Davis, Amber Donnes and Mercedes Rogers.



The Cowgirls took their first double figure lead on a Dede Sheppard layup with 1:14 left in the quarter for a 21-10 Cowgirl lead. McNeese led 23-13 after the first period. The 23 points is the second most first quarter points scored by the Cowgirls this season.



McNeese’s offense continued where it left off in the first half and went on a 6-0 run late in the third and a few seconds into the fourth to take one of its largest leads of the game (66-41) early in the quarter. The Cowgirls held their largest leads of the game of 27 points following a free throw by Gabby Guidry who returned to the court after missing the last five games due to a concussion to give the Cowgirls a 79-52 lead.



