Lake Charles man indicted in connection with attempting carjacki - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man indicted in connection with attempting carjacking of woman in line at Burger King

By KPLC Digital Staff
John Gregory Martin Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) John Gregory Martin Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man was indicted Thursday on charges connected to two incidents in June - an attempt to carjack a woman in the drive-thru line at Burger King and a drive-by shooting on Dobbertine Road.

John Gregory Martin Jr., 27, was indicted on charges of attempted carjacking, assault by drive-by shooting and resisting an officer with force or violence.

According to the offense report, officers began investigating the drive-by shooting late on June 18. The drive-by was the result of an ongoing dispute between Martin and another man about a woman, according to the offense report. The other man's wife had moved in with Martin after separating from her husband.

The men had a previous altercation that day after Martin saw the man talking to the woman. Later, as the man drove on Dobbertine Road, he saw a gun emerge from a vehicle he determined to be Martin's and saw shots fired in his direction.

The carjacking attempt occurred around 2:15 a.m. on June 19, according to the offense report.

A woman was waiting in the drive-thru line at Burger King on La. 14 when a man in a white muscle shirt began banging on the windows and yelling at her, demanding that she get out of the vehicle, according to the offense report. When the man reached to his waistline, the woman accelerated and drove off. The woman and another witness both described a car similar to the one used in the drive-by shooting.

When the officer investigating reported the description of the car, other officers informed him that it fit the description of the car Martin was driving, the offense reported stated. When asked about the attempted carjacking, Martin attempted to run out of the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office and began fighting with officers.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  UPDATE: Closure of flooded Calcasieu River, from Saltwater Barrier to Parish line

    Sunday, April 9 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-04-09 17:59:51 GMT
    Starting Saturday evening, the Calcasieu River will be closed to boat traffic north of the Saltwater Barrier, up to the Parish line, said Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish.  The Calcasieu Police Jury is closing the river - flooded after recent storms in Southwest Louisiana -  after receiving numerous complaints from property owners worried that passing boats could 

  Racers head out to 6th annual Realliety Challenge

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:17:41 GMT
    Many call it the dirtiest party in town and for a good reason.  Hundreds of competitors gathered at the Chennault International Airport Saturday for the 6th annual Realliety Challenge, an obstacle course meant for the brave at heart.  Participants conquered a three and a half mile long course filled with scaling tall walls to climbing through mud pits.  Those that participated in the challenge all agreed it was a lot of fun and encouraged others who have never tried
  SOWELA hosts 2nd annual flying tigers car show

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:06:58 GMT
    Car show enthusiasts flocked to SOWELA Technical Community College Saturday for their 2nd annual Flying Tigers Car Show. Around 150 cars lined the parking lot with everything from antique classics to modern detailed cars made an appearance.  The event was created to raise scholarship money for students. "The community support is here because they realize this money is going back to the students so they can further there education and get those good jobs," said C
