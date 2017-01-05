Lake Charles man indicted in connection with attempting carjacking of woman in line at Burger King

A Lake Charles man was indicted Thursday on charges connected to two incidents in June - an attempt to carjack a woman in the drive-thru line at Burger King and a drive-by shooting on Dobbertine Road.

John Gregory Martin Jr., 27, was indicted on charges of attempted carjacking, assault by drive-by shooting and resisting an officer with force or violence.

According to the offense report, officers began investigating the drive-by shooting late on June 18. The drive-by was the result of an ongoing dispute between Martin and another man about a woman, according to the offense report. The other man's wife had moved in with Martin after separating from her husband.

The men had a previous altercation that day after Martin saw the man talking to the woman. Later, as the man drove on Dobbertine Road, he saw a gun emerge from a vehicle he determined to be Martin's and saw shots fired in his direction.

The carjacking attempt occurred around 2:15 a.m. on June 19, according to the offense report.

A woman was waiting in the drive-thru line at Burger King on La. 14 when a man in a white muscle shirt began banging on the windows and yelling at her, demanding that she get out of the vehicle, according to the offense report. When the man reached to his waistline, the woman accelerated and drove off. The woman and another witness both described a car similar to the one used in the drive-by shooting.

When the officer investigating reported the description of the car, other officers informed him that it fit the description of the car Martin was driving, the offense reported stated. When asked about the attempted carjacking, Martin attempted to run out of the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office and began fighting with officers.

