Local artist unveils Mardi Gras collection

It's time to party - the Mardi Gras season kicks off Jan. 6 with Twelfth Night festivities.

Krewe member and artist Candice Alexander unveiled a collection that not only celebrates Mardi Gras, but also the 150th anniversary of the City of Lake Charles.

At first glance, the artwork appears to primarily represent Mardi Gras, but embedded are *hidden* elements reflecting the rich history of Lake Charles.

"To me, it's a celebration of that and also establishing roots in this town and just kind of paying homage to the history and Mardi Gras. I just couldn't help but being urged to do this," she said.

A piece from the collection has been donated and will be a door prize at Twelfth Night Friday night at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The fun kicks off at 7 p.m. but the doors open at 6 p.m. Click HERE for more information.

For more information on Alexander's collection, click HERE.

