Child predator to spend life in prison for rape

A man convicted of rape and sexual battery of a child over several years learned his fate on Thursday in State District Court.

Prosecutors said that pedophile, Robert Lee Sargent Sr., engaged in sexual activity with a little girl for several years, starting when the child was 6 years old. Prosecutor Adam Ortego said the child came forward when she was 11.

"This occurred when the child was between 6 and 11 years old and she reported the incident for the first time when she was 11. And that occurred over those several years at various times when the child would be at the friend's home," said Ortego.

Sargent stands convicted of aggravated rape and sexual battery and is sentenced to mandatory life in prison on the aggravated rape, plus 25 years on the sexual battery. The 25 years is the minimum sentence for sexual battery of a child under 13 years of age. Judge Ron Ware ordered the sentences to run consecutively, rather than at the same time.

Ortego said two of Sargent's victims, who are now adults, were key witnesses during the trial, held in December.

"The two adults that were in their early 30s at the time of the trial - they were abused when they were children of the same age as the victim," he said.

He said one of the witnesses had informed the parents of the recent victim that she should not be left alone with Sargent.

Ortego said the case shows the importance of reporting child sexual abuse; otherwise a predator is never prosecuted:

"We have serial child molesters and they'll go from child to child. One of the people, in this case ,who testified, who was a victim early on when she was a youngster - her explanation for the defendant no longer abusing her said maybe she aged out of his interest," he said.

Ortego said it's rare that a child makes up allegations of sexual abuse and urges parents to take them seriously.

"Over 98 percent of the time, the abuse is going on," said Ortego.

But at least in the case of Sargent Sr., Ortego said a lengthy cycle of abuse is shut down for good.

Even though officials urge victims and anyone aware of abuse to report it, he said reporting alone does not mean the victim will be required to go forward with the case.

Sargent's defense attorney said he plans to appeal the sentence but did not wish to be interviewed.

For more information on preventing and reporting sexual abuse of children, visit the links provided. There are mandatory reporting laws in Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved