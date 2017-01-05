New, 100,000-square-foot Kroger set to open this spring

It's been the buzz for weeks. The one thing folks in South Lake Charles want to know is "what's the progress on the new Kroger?"

The company said residents aren't just in for a new grocery store, they're in for "a food-centric shopping experience" to open sometime this spring on Country Club Road, just west of Nelson Road.

There will be a pharmacy and gas station - like the store on 12th Street -but there will be so much more.

With 100,000 square feet to fill, Kroger promises an extensive variety of fresh food options, healthy meal solutions, and traditional grocery choices.

One of the most anticipated perks is the store will offer a variety in chef-prepared meals. A contractor on site told KPLC he was most surprised by the full-size sushi bar that they added in.

The store will also offer housewares, toys, beauty products, and more of the everyday essentials.

Residents in South Lake Charles are just happy to have another one-stop shopping option.

There's also been word going around about possible renovations to the Kroger on 12th Street but KPLCs spoke with the company's public relations team and they have said there are no current plans to remodel any existing store in the area.

This new Kroger will replace the one on McNeese Street, which will be closing. That store has been open at that location since the 1970s.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.