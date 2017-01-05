New, 100,000-square-foot Kroger set to open this spring - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New, 100,000-square-foot Kroger set to open this spring

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's been the buzz for weeks. The one thing folks in South Lake Charles want to know is "what's the progress on the new Kroger?"

The company said residents aren't just in for a new grocery store, they're in for  "a food-centric shopping experience" to open sometime this spring on Country Club Road, just west of Nelson Road. 

There will be a pharmacy and gas station - like the store on 12th Street -but there will be so much more.

With 100,000 square feet to fill, Kroger promises an extensive variety of fresh food options, healthy meal solutions, and traditional grocery choices.  

One of the most anticipated perks is the store will offer a variety in chef-prepared meals. A contractor on site told KPLC he was most surprised by the full-size sushi bar that they added in.

The store will also offer housewares, toys, beauty products, and more of the everyday essentials. 

Residents in South Lake Charles are just happy to have another one-stop shopping option.  

There's also been word going around about possible renovations to the Kroger on 12th Street but KPLCs spoke with the company's public relations team and they have said there are no current plans to remodel any existing store in the area. 

This new Kroger will replace the one on McNeese Street, which will be closing. That store has been open at that location since the 1970s.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Closure of flooded Calcasieu River, from Saltwater Barrier to Parish line

    UPDATE: Closure of flooded Calcasieu River, from Saltwater Barrier to Parish line

    Sunday, April 9 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-04-09 17:59:11 GMT
    (Source: Erica Bivens/ KPLC)(Source: Erica Bivens/ KPLC)

    Starting Saturday evening, the Calcasieu River will be closed to boat traffic north of the Saltwater Barrier, up to the Parish line, said Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish.  The Calcasieu Police Jury is closing the river - flooded after recent storms in Southwest Louisiana -  after receiving numerous complaints from property owners worried that passing boats could 

    More >>

    Starting Saturday evening, the Calcasieu River will be closed to boat traffic north of the Saltwater Barrier, up to the Parish line, said Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish.  The Calcasieu Police Jury is closing the river - flooded after recent storms in Southwest Louisiana -  after receiving numerous complaints from property owners worried that passing boats could 

    More >>

  • Racers head out to 6th annual Realliety Challenge

    Racers head out to 6th annual Realliety Challenge

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:17:41 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Many call it the dirtiest party in town and for a good reason.  Hundreds of competitors gathered at the Chennault International Airport Saturday for the 6th annual Realliety Challenge, an obstacle course meant for the brave at heart.  Participants conquered a three and a half mile long course filled with scaling tall walls to climbing through mud pits.  Those that participated in the challenge all agreed it was a lot of fun and encouraged others who have never tried ...More >>
    Many call it the dirtiest party in town and for a good reason.  Hundreds of competitors gathered at the Chennault International Airport Saturday for the 6th annual Realliety Challenge, an obstacle course meant for the brave at heart.  Participants conquered a three and a half mile long course filled with scaling tall walls to climbing through mud pits.  Those that participated in the challenge all agreed it was a lot of fun and encouraged others who have never tried ...More >>

  • SOWELA hosts 2nd annual flying tigers car show

    SOWELA hosts 2nd annual flying tigers car show

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:06:58 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Car show enthusiasts flocked to SOWELA Technical Community College Saturday for their 2nd annual Flying Tigers Car Show. Around 150 cars lined the parking lot with everything from antique classics to modern detailed cars made an appearance.  The event was created to raise scholarship money for students. "The community support is here because they realize this money is going back to the students so they can further there education and get those good jobs," said C...More >>
    Car show enthusiasts flocked to SOWELA Technical Community College Saturday for their 2nd annual Flying Tigers Car Show. Around 150 cars lined the parking lot with everything from antique classics to modern detailed cars made an appearance.  The event was created to raise scholarship money for students. "The community support is here because they realize this money is going back to the students so they can further there education and get those good jobs," said C...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly