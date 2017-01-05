Good Samaritan's selfless deed restores Sulphur family's faith in humanity

A 150-foot tree came crashing down in the Oliver family's front yard after it had been hanging over their house just minutes prior. For the family, it was a job that didn't fit their budget.

"I've contacted a lot of places, even churches," said Kaylee Conner, the homeowner's daughter-in-law. "I posted on the Sulphur-Carlyss Information Station (on Facebook) a couple of times trying to get somebody to look at it."

When Conner found out the tree would cost $2,000-$4,000 to remove, she knew she needed help.

"Yeah, that's a lot of money - a lot of money that she does not have," said Conner.

Dusty Coleman saw her plea for help on Facebook and decided to lend a hand.

"I seen a lady that had a problem with a tree," said Coleman. "They contacted several people and I started reading through all the comments."

Coleman, the owner of a Dump Truck and Tractor Company, was more concerned over the danger the tree posed, rather than the price. He cut the tree down for free.

"I think they wanted to charge anywhere from $2,000-$4,000 to cut down the tree," he said. "What really caught my eye was that the tree was an endangerment to them."

Homeowner Nada Oliver, who wasn't available to speak on camera, expressed her gratitude via phone conversation.

"I have a hard time paying my bills," said Oliver. "With the money that I make, it is not enough to cover everything. I really appreciate what the gentleman did for me."

"There was no guarantees on what I could do and what I couldn't do," said Coleman. "I have put trees down before, and this is part of our job also. We'll cut your tree down and I said I'd haul it off with no charge to her."

Conner said she would've been worried if it weren't for Coleman.

"Her room is right where the tree was leaning on. Her room is literally right underneath it. She was having trouble sleeping at night knowing that at any time, that tree could fall on top of her room," she said.

The family said that their faith in humanity has been restored as a result of this act of kindness.

"Nowadays you don't see this happen very often," Conner said. "There's not many people that would come out here and do something like this for nothing. He did it literally just to help out."

Coleman said it feels good to give back to his community.

"It's a good feeling. All good deeds come back one way or another," he said..

