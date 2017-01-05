Good Samaritan's selfless deed restores Sulphur family's faith in humanity

Starting Saturday evening, the Calcasieu River will be closed to boat traffic north of the Saltwater Barrier, up to the Parish line, said Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish. The Calcasieu Police Jury is closing the river - flooded after recent storms in Southwest Louisiana - after receiving numerous complaints from property owners worried that passing boats couldMore >>
Starting Saturday evening, the Calcasieu River will be closed to boat traffic north of the Saltwater Barrier, up to the Parish line, said Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish. The Calcasieu Police Jury is closing the river - flooded after recent storms in Southwest Louisiana - after receiving numerous complaints from property owners worried that passing boats couldMore >>
Flooding continues in Southwest Louisiana as the result of recent storms in the region. In Allen Parish, seven rescues were made this week, with no firm count of homes flooded. Water is going down along the Calcasieu River in Oakdale and Oberlin, while it continues to rise in Kinder. The water is expected to crest Saturday at 22 ft. In Beauregard Parish, the Sheriff’s Office made four rescues this week. About 15 total homes were...More >>
Flooding continues in Southwest Louisiana as the result of recent storms in the region. In Allen Parish, seven rescues were made this week, with no firm count of homes flooded. Water is going down along the Calcasieu River in Oakdale and Oberlin, while it continues to rise in Kinder. The water is expected to crest Saturday at 22 ft. In Beauregard Parish, the Sheriff’s Office made four rescues this week. About 15 total homes were...More >>