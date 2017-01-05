UPDATE: Missing man found safe in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

UPDATE: Missing man found safe in Lake Charles

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Sulphur police said the missing man whose vehicle was found abandoned on I-10 has been found safe.

Mel Estess, spokesman, said he was located by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office on La. 14 and returned to his family. No additional details are available at this time.

Clifton Ollie Nathaniel Lowe, 75, from Jones County, Miss., was reported missing on Jan. 2.

Sulphur police located the gray 2016 Nissan Versa west of Ruth Street around 2 p.m. Thursday, Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said.

Estess said that police checked area hospitals and had been searching the woods in the area where the car was found.

