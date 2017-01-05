Chicago police discuss hate crime charges against four who livestreamed beating of man

Chicago police say the victim is in stable condition. (Source: WGN/CNN)

Chicago Police held a news conference Thursday to discuss hate crime charges in the beating of a man streamed online.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the man's beating, which was streamed through Facebook Live.

The video shows a man tied up as his attackers threaten him with a knife, cut his clothes and repeatedly use profanity while discussing white people and Donald Trump. The victim, who is white, suffers from mental health problems, authorities said.

The four arrested are:

Jordan Hill, 18; charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and residential burglary.

Tesfaye Cooper, 18: charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Brittany Covington, 18; charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Tanishia Covington, 24; charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restrain and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

