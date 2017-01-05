Do you need a smoke alarm?

With its Home Fire Campaign, the Southwest Louisiana Red Cross wants to make sure every resident in the area has a working smoke alarm.

The group is teaming up with the Lake Charles Fire Department and other area fire departments to install smoke alarms free of charge.

Each year, the Red Cross responds to nearly 66,000 disasters - the vast majority of which are house fires. The group's goal is to reduce those numbers by 25 percent by 2020, according to Craig Ryan, Red Cross disaster program specialist.

Ryan said working smoke alarm can be the difference between life or death.

"The result is when you have a smoke detector or smoke alarm system, it makes you aware of the situation and it helps you have some time to get out because you actually have pretty much close to 30 seconds, maybe a minute to get out of that situation once it starts," he said.

Additionally, Brant Thompson, chief deputy with the State Fire Marshals Office, has said his office "rarely" investigates fire-related deaths in homes with working detectors.

Currently, there are 500 smoke alarms available and ready to be installed, but Ryan said his goal is 1,000.

"We are really trying to target at-risk, elderly and disable people but anyone qualifies and they can get up to three smoke detectors per household," he said.

If you need one, call the Red Cross at 337-656-0835, Lake Charles Fire Department at 337-491-1360 or your local fire department.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.