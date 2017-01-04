Grant Roberts

Grant is originally from Nashville, Tenn. He graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin in spring 2016, earning a Bachelor of Science in meteorology with a minor in broadcast communications.

Grant was also able to intern with WKRN News 2 in Nashville, where he learned behind Davis Nolan, who is originally from New Orleans and has been in the broadcasting business for over 30 years. Being able to intern at the same station he watched as a child was very exciting!

In addition to Grant's internship, he was also able to get broadcasting experience in college. Grant was a part of "UT Minute" which featured a quick news segment and a look at the weather. The show aired every day on campus. Grant made his own forecasts and weather graphics to use while on-air. This allowed Grant to be comfortable in front of the camera and practice forecasting for any area.

Grant has always been amazed by the weather and knew at a young age he wanted to become a broadcast meteorologist. As a kid, Grant would always wake up in the morning and watch the weather for hours every day. Growing up in Tennessee allowed Grant to see many different types of weather phenomena, including severe weather, hot and cold temperatures, and extremely dry and/or wet conditions. Now he feels ready to experience the weather in Southwest Louisiana!

Grant has always enjoyed the outdoors. Once Grant became old enough, he played many sports including baseball, football, track, cross country, wrestling, and rugby. Baseball is his favorite to play, but football is his favorite to watch.

Grant grew up with two older brothers, Jack and Tom, who are twins! Grant has grown up with four cats, Lucy, Sally, Willy and Henry. As a young child, Grant also had a golden retriever, Max.

Grant is very thrilled to be here in southwest Louisiana and excited for the what is yet to come! It has always been a passion for Grant to help the community and keep anyone out of harm's way when it comes to severe weather.