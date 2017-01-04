Born and raised near Pittsburgh, Pa., Kayla Courvell had dreams of becoming a TV reporter as a child.

She attended Robert Morris University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism with a minor in history in May 2015.

Upon graduation, Kayla packed up her stilettos, pulled on some cowgirl boots and took a job as a bureau reporter in Gillette, Wyo., where she was the only television reporter in Northeast Wyoming.

Within a few months, she moved on to become a morning reporter in Rapid City, S.D., where she fell in love with early morning news.

However, the weather was less than desirable. So, she packed up again and moved to Lake Charles to join the KPLC family. With her came her Maltese furbaby, Louie, who loves his new home!

When she's not on TV, Kayla enjoys teaching dance, eating and competing in pageants. She lives for Pittsburgh sports.

Drop her a line on Twitter (twitter.com/KCourvellKPLC) or Facebook (www.facebook.com/KaylaCourvellKPLC)!