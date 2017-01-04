Political signs only allowed in certain areas

Political signs spring up all over the place, especially along busy roads and intersections and all over neighborhoods.

But, candidates and their representatives should have permission to place signs on private property, according to Lake Charles Public Works Director Mister Edwards.

"They cannot put them in the medians, between two travel lanes; they cannot put them in the right-of-way in front of businesses or in front of homes. We do have an ordinance enforcement officer. That's what he's tasked with - riding and checking those things out. A lot of it, he works off complaints. Most of it is just riding and looks for those type signs," he said.

City workers and perhaps, state highway employees, will remove signs they see on the public right-of-way. They are especially on the lookout for signs that might, in some way, obstruct visibility or cause a hazard.

"What we normally do is we go out; we may remove some signs; but we always call that candidate or call their headquarters and inform them that you've got a bunch of signs in this area; you need to get them moved back," Edwards said.

Signs are expensive, so when public works employees pick up signs, they bring them to the city yard on East Broad Street where candidates may come to retrieve them. He said they hold them for a month or so.

"We always have signs on that rack year round, because there's always furniture sales, car sales, rummage sales. We have this problem year round but it seems to get heavier during elections," he said.

With at least eight people who've said they plan to run for mayor, it's likely to be a growing problem over the weeks and months ahead. Residents with a complaint about the placement of a sign may want to call the candidate or local public works officials. The Lake Charles Public Works help line is 337-491-1220.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, candidates can officially sign up to run for Lake Charles mayor and city council. Qualifying runs Wednesday through Friday at the Calcasieu Clerk of Court's Office.

