Man arrested in connection with Dec. 27 shooting on 3rd Street

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 27 shooting in the 2000 block of 3rd Street.

The person shot sustained "multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds" and was transported to a local hospital, said Sr. Cpl. Larry Moss, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Mackie Tyrone Roberson is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $500,000.

LCPD detectives began investigating the shooting around 4:50 p.m. Dec. 27, Moss said. Detectives identified Roberson as the suspect.

Roberson was found in the 900 block of Tallow Road and taken into custody without incident at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Tallow Road.

Moss asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Dustin Gaudet at 337-491-1311.

