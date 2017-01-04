CPSO: Suspect in jewel theft arrested, $1,600 worth of merchandise still missing

A 25-year-old man is accused of stealing approximately $1,600 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store in Lake Charles, authorities said.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 6, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The suspect entered the store and began looking at jewelry that was not enclosed in a display case. It appeared he picked up the jewelry and placed it back. But when deputies viewed the store surveillance video, it showed him placing his hands in the pocket of his hoodie. After the suspect left the store, employees learned that seven rings and one necklace, totaling approximately $1,600, were missing.

The suspect, Steven W. Sullivan, of Lake Charles, was arrested Dec. 20, and charged with theft between $750 and $5,000, Myers said. A $10,000 warrant for Sullivan was issued by Judge Guy Bradberry.

Sullivan admitted to deputies that he stole the jewelry, but deputies were unable to locate the stolen property, Myers said.

The case is still under investigation.

