LEGAL CORNER: My former employer is giving bad references to every job to which I apply. Is there anything legally I can do to stop it?

Question: After four years of employment with a local institution, I left on what I thought was amicable terms for a better opportunity. When that opportunity did not pan out, I was once again in the job market. Over time, it became apparent this particular former employer was passing bad data to prospective employers as a result of having an ax to grind for reasons not apparent to me. Because of this, I have been unable to secure employment and am financially insolvent. What legal options do I have to put an end to an employer with an aversion to sticking solely to the facts when called upon for a reference, and can they be held liable for my financial situation as a result of interfering with my ability to obtain employment?

You may have to file a defamation suit. Defamation is defined in Criminal Code 14:47, as “the malicious publication or expression in any manner, to anyone other than the party defamed, of anything which tends: (1) To expose any person to hatred, contempt, or ridicule, or to deprive him of the benefit of public confidence or social intercourse; or (2) To expose the memory of one deceased to hatred, contempt or ridicule; or (3) To injure any person, corporation or association of persons in his or their business or occupation.”

Defamation – which includes libel (written) and slander (spoken) – just as most crimes, are actionable in civil court. For example, if one commits an assault and battery, they may be prosecuted criminally and sued civilly. The civil suit has two burdens – proof and damages. Damages are usually the tricky part because they are (1) often hard to prove – for example, it may not be clear at what point your reputation became officially “damaged”, and (2) hard to convert to monetary damages, i.e. what is your reputation worth?

However, in this case the damages my not be the tricky part. If the viewer can prove the loss of employment was based on the defamation, then it is obvious the loss of income is the damages or at least the starting point for damages. So, proof may be the biggest burden. In order to prove defamation, the standard for a public figure is to prove the person defaming them was malicious (with ill intent, or knowledge that the information was false). But for private citizens (or businesses) to sue each other for defamation, one need only to prove negligence. So, it’s not clear whether passing on the “bad data” would be considered negligence. That would be for a court to decide (assuming it was untrue, as truth is always a defense against defamation). If the suit is successful, the viewer can probably get damages and an injunction against future defamatory statements or data.

Question: My ex-wife and I built a home in 1991 and divorced 2001. The decree removes joint ownership. We have one adult child and no custody issues. We remarried 2013. How can I guarantee that no one can take her house away no matter what happens to me or anyone? She wants to be secure. What is the best way to make sure she always owns this house no matter what? We have no prenuptial or other agreements.

This questions begs other questions. When you state “the decree removes joint ownership,” does that mean one party owns it free and clear? Is there a mortgage? This is relevant because even though sometimes a debt may be settled as to the community, it has no bearing on the mortgage holder – they can still go after both parties for the debt.

When you say “her house” (current wife), how did it come to be hers? Did you donate it to her? Is there a new mortgage she took out on the house with you? If you own the house, free and clear, and donated to her, she need not worry. However, if your ex-spouse still has some equity in the house, then she could ask to be bought out.

You should meet with a lawyer privately and make sure any community property settlements contained a resolution of the title issues, after which you can confidently donate or will the house to your current spouse without fear of her ownership being legitimately challenged.

