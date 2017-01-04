State police: Two men arrested after pursuit on I-10 in stolen vehicle

Two men have been arrested after leading law enforcement on a pursuit on I-10 in a stolen vehicle, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman.

Arrested were Kyle Marice, Jr., 32, of Lake Charles, and Rhonny Burnett, also 32, of Dallas, Texas. Marice was arrested on charges of flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things, and driving under suspension, while Burnett was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice and intentional littering.

About 8 a.m.on Wednesday, troopers saw a stolen 2004 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on I-10 west in Sulphur. They attempted to stop the vehicle but Marice, the driver, refused to stop. The Sulphur Police Department threw down spike strips, which caused the tires to deflate on the left side of the vehicle. But, Marice kept driving, Anderson said.

As the car drove over the I-10 Bridge, Burnett "tossed a package from the vehicle suspected to be narcotics," Anderson said. Troopers, with help from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, searched the area but were unable to locate the package.

After crossing the bridge, Marice stopped the car and he and Burnett were arrested. Both were booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

