Learn to Eat Better program

A special class was held Tuesday for those who want to learn to eat better at the Moss Bluff Library.

The library branch partnered with the LSU Ag-Center to provide a nutrition education course.

The program included how to choose and prepare food that is healthy, how to afford the food needed for your family, and how to reduce your family's health risk.

The following classes will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 5, 10 and 12 at the library.

The programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required for each class.

