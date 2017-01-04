Lake Charles native creates new sports drink

Sports drink are a popular beverage, especially for many people who exercise.

Now there is a new sports drink on the market using a technology that helps mask the taste of electrolytes without using a large amount of sugar and the creator of it is a Lake Charles Native.

Joseph Tucker said his sports drink company Hydra-Guard Recharge! bought proprietary technology from LSU and teamed up with LSU scientist to formulate an all-natural sports drink. This new formula has four times more electrolytes than familiar sports drink brands without all the sugars.

Tucker's new sports drink, Hydra-Guard Recharge has electrolytes from five main sources, which also provides more electrolytes than Pedialyte and coconut water.

Hydra-Guard Recharge has less than six grams of sugar and approximately 50 calories per serving and comes in orange, lemon-lime, grape and fruit punch.

