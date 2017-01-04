Diaper drive underway for single parents in need

A group in Calcasieu Parish is asking the community for help.

"Pink Life," a non-profit group aimed at helping single parents in need, is collecting donations of diapers and wipes for the entire month for its upcoming community baby shower.

The event will be held in May at the Epps Library in Lake Charles, but the diapers and wipes don't just benefit the community baby shower; these baby items also go to help with the program Pink Life host throughout the year.

The program consists of classes aimed at educating and empowering single parents and, as single parents attend the classes; they earn points to receive diapers and wipes free of charge.

"I've been going ever since and I love it. It's been uplifting. We get to speak about trials and tribulations and we get to encourage one another and whenever I leave. It's like a weight has been lifted off of me; whether I am telling my own story or encouraging someone else," said single mother Amanda Alfred about the program. She has now been going since last May.

The classes are held at the Epps Library in Lake Charles every month.

If you would like to donate items you can do so at one of these drop-off locations:

104.9 FM KZWA , 305 Enterprise Blvd., Lake Charles

, 305 Enterprise Blvd., Lake Charles Scarborough's Salon & Day Sp a, 3625 Nelson Road, Lake Charles

a, 3625 Nelson Road, Lake Charles Beautiful By Cliffany Cosmetics L.L.C, 3116 Ryan St., Lake Charles

The classes are held at 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Epps Library. Dates are as follows:

Jan. 21

Feb. 4

Feb. 18

March 4

March 18

April 1

May 6

May 13 - Community Baby Shower, 2 p.m.

May 20.

June 3

June 17

July 1

July 15

July 29

Aug. 12

Aug. 26.

Sept. 2

Sept. 16

Sept. 30

Oct. 7

Oct. 21

Oct. 28, Pink Impact Event.

Nov. 18

Dec. 2

Dec. 16.

