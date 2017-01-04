WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Diaper drive

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Are you one of the millions of Americans securing health insurance through health marketplace? This morning, we will look at the fight to get rid of the Affordable Care Act and preview meetings taking place with President Obama and Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Capitol Hill.

A Lake Charles native has developed a new entry to the highly-competitive sports beverage market. Joseph Tucker wasn’t happy with some of the current drinks available, so he decided to come up with “Hydra-Guard Recharge!”

A group in Calcasieu Parish is hosting a diaper drive this month for an upcoming community baby shower aimed to help single parents.

Plus, a new year usually brings about new changes but that's not the case when it comes to the Town of Iowa filling its fire chief position.

And a judge in Cameron Parish has ruled against the police jury there on a proposed PILOT plan for Cameron LNG.

In weather, temperatures Wednesday will range from the 50s in the morning to the 60s during the afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

