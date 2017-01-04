Town of Iowa still searching for new fire chief

The town of Iowa is still searching for a new fire chief.

Sandra Miller, former fire chief, resigned in October after being arrested in September for drug possession.

Iowa Mayor Carol Ponthieux believes that Miller was a good person but just made a bad decision.

"She's a nice person; she just messed up." she said.

Since Miller's resignation, the town without a fire chief for three months.

"It puts the town of Iowa in a pinch right now knowing that we had a fully qualified fire chief, and now we don't" said Ponthieux.

Ponthieux has done two application processes for the position. The deadline for the second one ended Dec. 31.

So how many people actually filled out this application?

"I have none." said Ponthieux.

The main reason, Ponthieux believes, that people aren't rushing to this position is the salary.

"We're looking at the mid-30s, 32 to $33,000." she said.

She also believes the economic boom is hurting them as well.

"It's wonderful for anybody in those career fields, but in our efforts to get the word out and knowing what pay is being offered in these career fields, it makes it difficult and challenging for us." she said.

And if the mayor can't find a qualified applicant, it leaves her asking one tough question.

"Do we go back to what we were before, which was two separate entities with the fire chief being apart of the volunteer fire department, with no compensation for the town?" she said.

But she has a message to those who are interested, but still haven't applied.

"Take a leap of faith." she said. "They always say that when one door closes another one opens (and) this door is wide open."

All she wants people to do is take a chance.

"..Even if you don't have all of the criteria that I'm looking for, I'm willing to help you get there." she said.

Ponthieux is still willing to accept applications to try to find the right person for this position.

If you would like to apply you can pick up an application at Iowa City Hall or click HERE to apply online.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.