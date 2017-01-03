New lawmakers sworn in as 115th Congress convenes

After winning their respective races in the December runoff, John Kennedy, Clay Higgins and Mike Johnson officially have seats in Washington, D.C.

They say it was an emotional day as they made their oaths of office to represent the people.

“I'm excited; I'm happy; I'm very humbled," said John Kenned, who officially stepped down as State Treasurer on Monday to take his seat in the U.S. Senate.

He said walking up the steps of the Capitol, he's reminded of the immense responsibility he now holds.

"It makes you wonder - the Americans, the men and women who made this such a great country, who walked these halls before me," said Kennedy.

In the House, representatives took the oath together, including the 3rd District's Clay Higgins, who's looking forward to getting to work.

"I've had wonderful conversations with members of both sides of the aisle during the course of today,” Higgins said, “And there's a sense of enthusiasm just about moving forward as a nation and getting things done."

New Representative Mike Johnson of the 4th District said veterans of the Louisiana delegation are helping the freshmen.

"There's a great sense of collegiality amongst our delegation, from Louisiana for certain, and really through the whole Congress,” said Johnson, “Everyone's just very welcoming and open and friendly, and that makes the transition easy for a new member so we've been really blessed by that."

All three say they are excited to get to work. At the top of the republican agenda is repealing "Obamacare."

