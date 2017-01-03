Beauregard begins clean up after Monday's tornadoes

The National Weather Service reported winds in Singer reached up to 90 miles per hour - strong enough to pick up a tree; however, it also confirmed tornadoes were the cause of the destruction on Monday.

"I could hear the noise and the wind and I could see the wind whipping the leaves around," said Brenda Wood, a longtime member and clerk of Mystic Baptist Church in Singer.

Once the storm hit, her husband went to check on the building.

"You can see that the roof is blown off in a section and that section is over our cabinets, electric stove, refrigerator; the cabinets stood in water," said Wood. "It took us about four hours to get that water out of there."

That's when they decided to send out the call.

"I'd say 30 minutes after we knew the damage, people were here starting to clean up," he said.

Luckily, the damage didn't reach most of the building and 131-year-old handwritten records managed to stay dry.

"The Lord never left us; he sent us a lot of damage but he never left us."

Although the church took a beating, it didn't see the full force residents experienced only 15 minutes down the road in Singer.

"My neighbor over here, he got about three or four holes in his roof; my back neighbor his trailer half of his roof is gone," said Jeff Yellot.

He was sitting on his couch with his girlfriend when the storm hit.

"One minute, we see a little wind puffed up. She went to go back to the back and I hollered to come look at it," said Yellot. "The trees were bent over double and then they went to falling."

Yellot and his neighbors are teaming up to clear their area of debris and trees - one of which crushed Yellot's new shrimping boat.

"Other than that, we're surviving," he said.

The National Weather Service said on Monday the winds in affected areas were anywhere from 50-100 mph.

