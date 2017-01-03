LCPD: Vending and poker machine burglary suspect apprehended - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD: Vending and poker machine burglary suspect apprehended

Bradley Spell (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Bradley Spell (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 30-year-old man is accused of burglarizing several vending and poker machines throughout Lake Charles in December 2016, authorities said.

On Dec. 27, a coin-operated device at Midtown Car Wash located at 1027 Prien Lake Road was burglarized, said Cpl. Larry Moss with Lake Charles police. Then on Dec. 29, a poker machine at Dakota's Place located at 3430 Ryan Street was broken into. Later on Dec. 30, another video poker machine was broken into at PG's Dinner located at 3048 Gerstner Memorial Drive.

During the investigation, detectives identified Bradley Spell as the suspect in all three incidents, Moss said. Spell was arrested and charged with simple burglary and theft from a coin-operated device. His $13,500 bond was set by Judge Ronald Ware.

The lead investigators were Detective Cpl. Matthew Brunet and Detective Lt. Timothy Richards.

Moss asks anyone with any additional information to contact Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

