Cowgirls Fall To SFA, 96-65

McNeese State's women's basketball team hoped to ring in the new year in a better way than its 96-65 Southland Conference opening loss to Stephen F. Austin here Thursday but the Cowgirls couldn't find an answer for SFA's senior guard Taylor Ross who missed a triple double by one rebound.



Ross was one of four Ladyjacks to score in double figures as she led all players with 28 points and dished out 10 assist while picking up nine rebounds. Brentney Branch added 14 points and Stevi Parker and Adrienne Lewis both chipped in 10 points apiece. The Ladyjacks scored a season high



The Cowgirls (6-7, 1-1 SLC) didn't help their cause by having one of its worst shooting night's of the season. McNeese ended the game with a 31.2 shooting percent, and made a season low two three-pointers. The Cowgirls also gave up 58 points in the paint and 19 second chance points.



Amber Donnes was the only Cowgirl to score in double figures with 11 points. Donnes missed her first double double of the season by one rebound, ending the game with nine. Junior Frederica moved into fifth place in McNeese career rebounds by grabbing nine boards.



Both teams opened game by trading baskets and the first quarter score indicated that with McNeese leading 17—15. The game continued to go back and forth until Stephen F. Austin went on a 9-0 run to take a 31-22 lead with 6:08 left in the second quarter. Hannah Cupit scored four straight points to cut the SFA lead to 31-26 but the Ladyjacks outscored the Cowgirls 13-4 in the final 3:34 in the quarter to take a 44-28 lead into the locker room at the half.



Once Stephen F. Austin (11-2, 2-0 SLC) took the lead with 6:02 left in the second quarter they never looked back as they took a double digit lead on Riley Harvey's layup with 1:51 left in the quarter.



The Cowgirls will remain home for the rest of the week and will host Sam Houston State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Houston Baptist at 1 p.m. Saturday.

