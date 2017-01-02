Singer, Oretta areas see significant storm damage

There was also damage from Monday's severe storms north of DeQuincy - in the areas of Singer and Oretta.

Heading north on La. 27, not far after Phelps Prison, there's a home on the east side of the road where tarps now cover damage. The property owner said

they heard a tremendous noise as the storm hit:

"We live close to train track; always heard how tornado sounds like a train. Heard a little rumble. Looked out the window, and saw the trees start to whip back and forth. About that time, I saw the porch start to lift off. I ran and got the kids and huddled everybody up in a corner as best I could and waited for it to blow over so whenever we stepped outside, thankfully all the trees had fallen away from the house. Had some roof damage, ripped the chimney out so we have water damage, broke a window, so we have water damage in the house," said Zane Hamilton, storm victim.

There was also damage not far away at a house in the Singer area. Mark Nix lost most of his columns in the front, had damage to his porch and roof and lost a shed.

Nix said his dog pen was lifted and knocked off its blocks, but the dogs were not hurt.

