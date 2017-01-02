Reeves battered by 60 mph straight line winds

Heavy wind and rain from Monday's storms wreaked havoc across Southwest Louisiana, causing power outages and damaging buildings and homes.

So far, there has been no confirmation on any tornadoes; it appears that most of the damage was from straight line winds in excess fo 60 mph.

Clean-up efforts continue in Reeves where both fire and police officials have teamed up to get the job done.

They said the storm came so quickly that they didn't have time to prepare, but as soon as it was all over, they got to work.

According to Reeves Police Chief Waylon Bertrand, many homes and cars have some sort of damage. Teams will be working to assess just how much and they will be providing assistance to residents.

Bertrand said the calls began to flood in once the storm hit about trees and power lines being down.

"A lot of downed trees on some vehicles and houses - a lot of power lines that are down just trying to get the roads cleaned up to make them passable and assess the damage to see where to go from here," said Michael Dodson, Reeves fire chief.

Dodson also warned residents cleaning up to just call their local law enforcement for assistance because there can be dangerous situations you aren't aware. of.

Also in Reeves, Pit Stop Tire and Auto was hit hard; the wind sent objects flying through it.

"We kind of saw stuff flying in the air and saw trees whipping and we knew it was a little bit stronger than some heavy rain, so we ran for cover in the back of the shop and before we could get back there, the window came in and we saw the awning flip up," said Ben Richmond, employee.

