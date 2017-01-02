Vehicle flips on I-10 west in Westlake - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vehicle flips on I-10 west in Westlake

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Louisiana State Police Troop D)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

A flipped vehicle on I-10 westbound in Westlake, just west of PPG Drive, which caused traffic to back up.

Sgt. James Anderson, State Police Troop D spokesman, said the occupant of the vehicle has minor injuries.

