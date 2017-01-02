McNeese president to retire in June

McNeese State University President Dr. Philip Williams will retire on June 30.

He made the announcement via news release on Monday.

Williams has served as president since July 1, 2010 and said he is not leaving McNeese for another university.

“I will be turning 65 next month and I am hoping to resume my interests in writing as well as consulting in the fields of strategic planning and management,” he said.

He said he has cherished his time serving as president.

“McNeese is an exceptional university with extraordinary employees who are dedicated to student success and live the McNeese motto of providing ‘excellence with a personal touch.’ It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as president. Southwest Louisiana is filled with some of the most generous and sincere people that I have ever met. They warmly welcomed Sandra, Grant and me into the community and we will forever be grateful for the kindness shown us,” Williams said.

During his time at McNeese, the university has been named one of the best regional universities in the nation in the U.S. News & World Report’s prominent annual “Best Colleges” list. It has been selected as a “Top School” in the 2017 Military Advanced Education and Transition Guide to Colleges and Universities, and in 2016, McNeese was also designated as a Military Friendly School by Victory Media and named a “Governor’s Military and Veteran Friendly Campus.”

Prior to his appointment at McNeese, the North Carolina native served as president of the University of Montevallo in Montevallo, Ala. Williams is the sixth president in the university’s 78-year history and he succeeded Dr. Robert Hebert who retired in June 2010.

Williams authored several works of fiction, non-fiction and a series of children’s books with his wife prior to his career in higher education.

According to ULS Board Policy, the ULS Board of Supervisors will conduct a national search for a new McNeese chief executive.

