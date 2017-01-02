TRAFFIC: Southbound lanes of Hwy 171 blocked near Beauregard Par - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

TRAFFIC: Southbound lanes of Hwy 171 blocked near Beauregard Parish Line

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The southbound lanes of Hwy. 171 near the Beauregard Parish Line is blocked due to down trees blocking the roadway.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

For an update on power outages, Entergy customers, click HERE, BECi customer, click HERE, and Cleco customers, click HERE.

For the latest on weather reports, click HERE.

Mobile users, click HERE to view the photos.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly