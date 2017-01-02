Weather Blog: Damage reports from around Southwest Louisiana

1:35 p.m. Update:

Beauregard Electric Co-Op now reporting 1531 outages in Allen Parish, 2,777 in Beauregard Parish, 259 in Calcasieu Parish, and 457 in Vernon Parish. Entergy still reporting more than 13,000 outages.

11:51 a.m. Update:

State police report both lanes of Highway 171 southbound are blocked due to trees in the roadway. This is about 4 miles north of the Beauregard Parish line.

11:40 a.m. Update:

There are currently more than 13,000 Entergy customers without power at this time. There are 9,300 outages affecting Beauregard Electric Co-Op customers.

11:35 a.m. Update:

Viewer reports damage north of Oretta on Foster Tree Road. We are sending a crew to check this damage report out.

11:33 a.m. Update:

Viewer uploaded a photo to KPLC 7 Facebook page of storm clouds in Grand Lake

11:30 a.m. Update:

Viewer uploaded a photo to KPLC 7 Facebook showing damage in Ragley. Another viewer shared this photo with us.