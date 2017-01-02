UPDATE: About 229 Beauregard Electric customers still without power

There were about 229 Beauregard Electric customers without electricity as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews have been working on the scene for hours to repair the damage caused by tornado-strength winds.

Most of the outages - 115 - are in Beauregard Parish.

Follow these links to view outage maps:

