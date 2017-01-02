UPDATE: About 229 Beauregard Electric customers still without po - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: About 229 Beauregard Electric customers still without power

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

There were about 229 Beauregard Electric customers without electricity as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews have been working on the scene for hours to repair the damage caused by tornado-strength winds.

Most of the outages -  115 - are in Beauregard Parish. 

Follow these links to view outage maps:

