NHL Winter Classic preempts 7News at Noon Monday Jan. 2

Flood waters continue to move southward toward Oberlin where the river is rising. Residents are keeping a watchful eye. At the Calcasieu River Bridge on La. 26, it's plain that the river is rising. So far it's mostly residents who live right on the river who have something to worry about. For the last couple of days, Tracy Chapman and her fiance, Jason Williamson, have been moving four-wheelers and other items in the yard off the ground. They've also been mov...