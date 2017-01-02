Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras 2017 events

Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu: 809 Kirby Street, 2nd Floor, Lake Charles. Come see the largest display of Mardi Gras costumes in the world, history of King Cakes and climb aboard a float! Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Group rates available. For more info, call 337-430-0043. Second Line Stroll: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 1 p.m., Downtown Lake Charles. Area groups strut their Mardi Gras spirit down Ryan Street to the tunes of Mardi Gras music in this walking parade.

Jeeps on Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m., Downtown Lake Charles. In conjunction with Seven Slots Society, jeep lovers unite to roll down Ryan Street in this jammin' jeep parade.

Motor Gras Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 3 p.m, Downtown-Midtown, Lake Charles. View hot rods, classics and motorcycles as they cruise down Ryan Street.

Krewe of Krewes' Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5 p.m., Downtown-Midtown Lake Charles. More than 100 elaborate krewe floats, costumes, beads and more wind through the city in the culmination of the Fat Tuesday celebration.

Iowa

Iowa Chicken Run: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m.The chicken run starts and ends at the KC Hall and runs west down Hwy. 90. Ride a float, catch a chicken and finish with some gumbo and live music for a toe-tapping good time.

Acadia Parish

Crowley

Carnival d' Acadie: Tuesday, February 28, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Enterprise Center Grounds, 11 North Parkerson Avenue. Food items and refreshments will be sold by local and commercial vendors. The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. There will be a costume contest and entertainment throughout the day. No pets allowed. For more information, call City Hall at 337-783-0824.

PAST EVENTS

Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Contest: The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau is inviting the community to bedazzle their shoeboxes to usher in the Mardi Gras season. The deadline for registering has been extended to Monday, Jan. 16. Floats will be received from 3 - 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at the bureau’s Welcome Center located at 1205 North Lakeshore Drive. Judging will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, with the awards ceremony at noon. Shoebox floats will remain on display at the bureau through Thursday, March 2, and the People’s Choice Award will also be presented at 10 a.m, same day. For a list of prizes, registration form and more details on the contest, visit www.visitlakecharles.org/shoebox or contact Cindy Johnson at 337-502-4351 or cjohnson@visitlakecharles.org.

Merchants' Parade: Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Downtown-Midtown, Lake Charles. Local business leaders and social organizations take the streets on festive Mardi Gras floats from the Lake Charles Civic Center to Ryan Street, ending at Sale Road.

World Famous Cajun Extravaganza/Gumbo Cook-off: Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. You will not want to miss this taste-from-every-pot event or the live, Southern and Cajun music that comes along with it. Admission is $5, and children 5 and under are FREE.

Krewe of Omega Parade: Saturday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. Downtown Lake Charles.

Mystical Krewe of Barkus Parade: Saturday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m, Lake Charles Civic Center. Fantastically disguised canines parade in full Mardi Gras attire, all vying for the title of “Mystical Dog.” Entry fee applies.

Zydeco Dance: Saturday, Feb. 25, 3-5 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center. Live band playing Mambo and Zydeco.

Lighted Boat Parade: Sunday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center. Be dazzled by the glowing boat parade on shimmering Lake Charles.

Krewe of Illusions: Saturday, Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center. Celebrate Mardi Gras with the annual presentation of the Krewe of Illusions. Tickets are $40 orchestra (includes entrance to Ball immediately following presentation), formal attire required. $18 balcony reserved seating and $15 standard balcony seating, casual attire.

Taste De La Louisiane: Sunday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center. Pots and pots of all-you-can-eat traditional Louisiana cuisine for a $10 admission fee.

Mardi Gras Madness 5k: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2:30 p.m., Downtown-Midtown Lake Charles. The race starts at the Police Jury parking lot (corner of Lakeshore Drive and Gill Street). This point to point race coincides with the Mardi Gras Children's parade route. Enjoy food, King cake, music and beverages at the finish!

Children's Day: Sunday, Feb. 26, 12–3 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center. Old-time Louisiana culture, arts and crafts, Mardi Gras music and magic.

Children's Parade: Sunday, Feb. 26, 3:30 p.m., Downtown-Midtown Lake Charles. A purple, green and gold parade for the young and young at heart.

Royal Gala: Monday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. The “Cinderella moment” of the season features the 2017 courts of more than 60 krewes with kings, queens, royal dukes and duchesses, captains, courtesans and jesters. Tickets are $6 in advance or $7 at the door. Children 5 and under are FREE.

Sulphur

City of Sulphur Mardi Gras Parade: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 p.m., Cypress Street to South Huntington Street.

King Cake Taste Off: Saturday, Feb. 18, 3 p.m., Henning Cultural Center. Local bakeries compete to take first place in a variety of categories. The King Cake Taste-off is free to the public, so come taste the best King Cakes that Southwest Louisiana has to offer and cast your vote for the People's Choice award!

Vinton

Vinton Mardi Gras Celebration: Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m - 4 p.m., Downtown Vinton. Knights of Columbus will host a gumbo cook-off at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at 1 p.m., at Vinton Middle School and end at Knights of Columbus Hall, where gumbo judging will begin at 2 p.m. FREE gumbo tasting begins after the judging.

Jeff Davis Parish

Jennings Mardi Gras Celebration: Saturday, Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Mardi Gras parade will roll down Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Food vendors will be at Founder's Park from 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., with DJ music from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m and entertainment by Johnny Guinn from 2 pm. - 4 p.m. Doors will open at 10:30 at the Strand Theater for 'Squeezebox Shootout' Cajun Accordion Competition that will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 337-821-5531.

Elton

Courier des Mardi Gras Chicken Run and Parade: Saturday, Feb. 25., at The Stable located at 5043 Doise Road. Doors open at 10 a.m. with parade lineup beginning at 11 a.m. All horses, ATVs, side by sides, and floats must be registered to join the parade. The parade will leave at 1 p.m. heading north on Powell Road to town stopping at homes to dance and collect ingredients for gumbo. The parade will continue across the gully where they will stop at the midway point where the chicken run will be held. Then they will make their way back to 'The Stable' for free gumbo that will be served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a live performance by Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call Melissa at 337-526-4842.

