Three dead in Vernon Parish double murder-suicide

An Anacoco man is believed to have shot his aunt and another man before turning the gun on himself Sunday evening, authorities said.

Norma Ross, 48, of Anacoco, and Calvin Stubbs, 30, of Leesville, were found dead in a residence in a home in the area of Ross Road in Anacoco on New Year's Day, while Norma's nephew, Derrick Ross,36, of Anacoco, was found in a wooded area a short distance from the home, Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft said.

Vernon authorities responded to the area of Ross Road after a 911 call at 7:06 p.m. in which the caller said that a female had been shot at the location.

Deputies found Norma Ross and Calvin Stubbs dead inside the residence, Craft said. Witnesses told deputies that Derrick Ross had shot the two, but that his whereabouts were unknown.

The Vernon Parish Special Response Team and the Vernon Correctional Facility Chase Team were called and authorities began an "intense search of the area and eventually located the deceased body of Derrick Ross in a wooded area near the residence," Craft said.

Vernon Parish Coroners Office investigators determined that Derrick Ross died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

