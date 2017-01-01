Lake Charles welcomes New Year's baby

Lake Charles not only welcomed in a New Year, but also the first baby of 2017.

New mom, Kayla Richard, wasn't expecting her baby to be born on New Year's Day.

"I actually was like, she's going to make me wait over," she said. "She's not going to come on time."

And Richard was right. Baby Kaysia Lee was born at Lake Charles Memorial for Women at 9:08 a.m. On Jan. 1 - one week before her original due date.

"At five my water broke..." Richard said. "(Then) it was time to push, and I did four pushes and here she is."

Richard had just moved and finished school last week, and for her, this pregnancy was pretty exhausting.

But having the first baby born in Lake Charles for 2017 leaves Richard feeling very blessed.

"I feel really lucky." she said.

And a little shocked.

"I usually have the worst of luck in America, and I'm like, wow am I really the first," said Richard.

As 2017 officially begins, so far Richard only has two goals for the new year.

"Have a baby (and) start a career," she said. "That's about it for now."

One of those has now been accomplished.

