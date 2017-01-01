WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Double murder-suicide in Vernon Parish

Good Morning. Candy Rodriguez here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in Anacoco.

Some online shoppers will see an increase in their total today, we'll tell you which online retail giant will start collecting additional taxes.

Unfortunately, there's a lot of dogs and cats in the area that find themselves out in the middle of busy roads and, for most, it doesn't end well. This time, the kindness of a few Sulphur residents changed one dog's grim fate.

The USS Orleck will stay afloat for another year, find out how the ship is managing to keep its doors open.

Plus, one of the holiday's most popular toys is making the naughty list. Hear from one Vinton family who says their Hatchimals are using foul.

And Lake Charles not only welcomed in a new year but also the first baby of 2017.

In weather, temperatures will be warm and muggy overnight into Monday with lows in the 60s and by the afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Storms later this morning could turn severe, mainly a wind/hail threat. Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

